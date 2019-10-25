Reports: Barcelona eyeing two Brazil internationals for January transfer

Barcelona spent huge sums of money in the summer to revitalize their squad. The Blaugrana brought in Frenkie de Jong, Junior Firpo, Neto, and Antoine Griezmann, as they prepared to mount another title bid. They are now set to spend even more money in January, with reports linking them with two Brazil stars.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are interested in January moves for Everton and Rodrigo Caio. Both players are full Brazil internationals and currently play in their domestic league. Furthermore, the pair have been subjects of interest from La Liga giants, Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona did attempt to sign Rodrigo Caio last January, with the player even undergoing a medical. However, they opted instead to bring in Jeison Murillo from Valencia on a six-month loan deal. Nevertheless, the Spanish giants have retained their interest in Caio, who they are eyeing as back-up to Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet. The centre-back has an Italian passport which would help the club retain one of their Non-EU spots.

Meanwhile, the current Spanish league champions are also eyeing a move for Gremio star Everton. The young winger burst onto the scene during the 2019 Copa America and was linked with moves to Arsenal and AC Milan, but neither came to fruition.

However, Barcelona may find it difficult to vacate a Non-EU spot for Everton, with Arturo Vidal, Arthur, and Moussa Wague currently occupying the three allotted to the team.