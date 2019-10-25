Reports: Barcelona to submit new signing-plus-cash offer worth €215million for PSG superstar

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona are back in the transfer market for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. – who they will sign next summer by exchanging Antoine Griezmann and €80million in cash.

This is according to Don Balon, who reports that Barcelona ace Lionel Messi is not satisfied with Griezmann’s role in the team, despite the Frenchman rising up to expectations especially in recent games. The 28-year-old did score four goals and provide three assists in 11 appearances for the Blaugrana so far in 2019-20, but he is more of a central striker and not a winger.

The Spanish news agency further claims that Messi wants the club to find a winger so that the new signing can form a true partnership in attack, alongside himself and Luis Suarez. Apparently, Neymar is still hopeful of a return to Barcelona after the club failed to sign him this summer, and hence the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wants the club to target the Brazilian at the end of the ongoing season.

Griezmann arrived at the Camp Nou in July, for a reported transfer fee of €135million. As PSG have reportedly fixed an asking price of €215million for Neymar, it is expected that Barcelona will exchange the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and also €80million in cash, in order to sign the 27-year-old next July.