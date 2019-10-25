Reports: Manchester United name final price for Paul Pogba as Real Madrid push for January move

Real Madrid were in desperate need of a world-class midfielder in the summer transfer window but failed in all of their attempts to sign one.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their agenda but the Premier League giants quoted a sum of €200 million for the Frenchman which Madrid couldn’t match. Los Blancos weren’t ready to shell out a huge amount, especially after having signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea for €100 million.

Florentino Perez and co. were forced to turn their attention towards other options and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek emerged as the two targets. But they failed to complete a deal for either of them in the summer.

As the season progressed, the rumours died down with Madrid reportedly focussing on deals for Van de Beek and Eriksen. However, according to fresh reports from Don Balon, United are ready to sell Pogba but have laid out their final demands in front of Los Blancos.

The report claims that the Premier League giants will allow the Frenchman to leave if Madrid submit a bid of €160 million in the January transfer window. The report goes on to add that United want the deal to be completed in the first week of January so they have ample time to find a replacement for Pogba.