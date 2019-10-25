Reports: Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to move for Barcelona star in January transfer window

Pep Guardiola is desperate to improve Manchester City’s squad in the winter transfer window to challenge Liverpool in the race for Premier League title as the Reds have taken a six-point lead by now.

City’s first priority in the transfer window would be to add defensive reinforcements as two of their first-choice defenders in Aymeric Laporte and John Stones are out because of respective injuries and Guardiola is having to play with Fernandinho and Rodri as central defenders.

However, along with a central defensive signing, the Spanish manager of the Premier League giants is also trying to get a midfielder on board and if reports from Spain are to be believed, he has turned towards his former club Barcelona. According to Don Balon, Guardiola wants City to move in for the Catalan giants’ out of favour midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The midfielder is looking for greener pastures and reports claim that Inter Milan are set to submit a €38 million bid for him. Though City are reluctant to pay as much, they might have to dish out up to €40 million to stand a chance of getting Rakitic on board in the winter transfer window.

Whether or not they make an official move remains to be seen.