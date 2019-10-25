Reports: Juventus drop interest in €100m-rated Real Madrid & Barcelona target

Multiple reports had claimed earlier this month that Juventus were seriously considering getting N’Golo Kante on board in the next summer transfer window. However, the Serie A side have supposedly pulled out from a move for the Frenchman.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri had reportedly made Kante one of his major transfer targets after getting impressed with the midfielder during his tenure at Chelsea. Though Sarri didn’t play the former Leicester City star at his preferred position in London, Kante still gave his best, which led to the rumours that he is now on Juventus’s radar.

However, reports from Calciomercato now claim that the Turin-based side has dropped all its interest in the Chelsea star as he will come in costly and has four years left on his contract with the club as well. The report claims that the Premier League giants will ask for a sum of around €100m for Kante, which Juventus are reluctant to pay.

The 28-year-old is also being targetted by Real Madrid as manager Zinedine Zidane believes he can solve Los Blancos’s midfield crisis. Multiple reports have claimed that Madrid are plotting a summer move for the Chelsea midfielder. Barcelona have been linked with Kante in the recent past as well.