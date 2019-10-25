Reports: Serie A giants set to bid €38m for out of favour Barcelona star in January window

Ivan Rakitic’s time at Barcelona seems to be coming to an end as multiple reports claim that the Croatian midfielder is on his way out of the club in the next summer transfer window, if not in January.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist was once one of the first names on manager Ernesto Valverde’s team list but reports claim that he has fallen out with Lionel Messi after a failed move to Juventus in the summer transfer window. Rakitic is apparently not happy with the club’s treatment and is looking for greener pastures.

“I have two years left on my contract and there is no better place to play than Barcelona, the best club in the world, but I need to play and not only enjoy walks around the city and the beach,” he said a couple of weeks ago. And fresh reports from El Desmarque claim that Inter Milan have stepped up their pursuit of the midfielder and are ready to table a bid as well.

The report states that they are looking to bid around €38m million for the Croatian to convince Barcelona into selling him. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Rakitic as well but it seems the Serie A side will be the first to act in the January transfer window.