Reports: Barcelona identify two Serie A stars as possible solution for defensive woes

Barcelona haven’t had the best of starts to their season and while a lot of it is down to the injuries that the La Liga giants’ players have suffered, their defence isn’t the greatest as well.

Barcelona were expected to add a central defender to their ranks with Samuel Umiti struggling because of recurring injury issues. However, the Catalan giants decided to focus all of their attention on the signing of their former star Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

But now with the January transfer window fast approaching, they are back in the market for a defender, reports from Italy have emerged. According to Calciomercato, the Ernesto Valverde-managed side are monitoring the situation of Inter Milan’s Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar.

The report claims that the defending La Liga champions are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and will move in for the two Serie A stars in the next summer transfer window as it is highly unlikely that Inter would allow two of their most important players leave mid-season.

Reports had earlier emerged that De Vrij was close to joining Barcelona in the transfer window which concluded last month but Inter pulled the plug at the last minute. Skriniar, on the other hand, was a top target for both Manchester United and Manchester City but