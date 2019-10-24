Reports: Juventus identify PSG superstar as Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Serie A defending champions Juventus are keen to sign Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Kylian Mbappe next summer, as a successor for Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is AS that reports that the Bianconeri have enough cash in the bank, and are looking for a suitable, long-term replacement for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. In fact, they have reportedly freed up about €300million for the signing, and are all set to carry out the deal at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Juventus’ domination of the Italian league is already well-known. No other team has won the Serie A since 2011. However, the Old Lady have not been able to replicate their success in the Champions League. They did reach the finals twice since 2015, but lost the game on both occasions.

The Spanish news agency claims that the arrival of Mbappe would hand a big boost to Juventus, and may even help them secure their first European trophy next season.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has made it clear that he will leave Paris Saint Germain, amidst reports that say that the ongoing 2019-20 season will be his final season in France.

Earlier this September, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner apparently informed his club that he will be leaving next summer.