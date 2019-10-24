Reports: Former Premier League Champions refuse to sell star duo to Manchester United

According to reports, Leicester City will not sell James Maddison and Ben Chilwell to Manchester United in January. Both players have been key targets for Manchester United for a long time now.

It is Manchester Evening News that claims that it will be “impossible” for the Red Devils to sign both players in the upcoming January transfer window.

The English news agency further adds that Leicester City will not sell any important player of their current squad, because they are keen to push for Champions League football next season and want to keep their squad together at the same time.

Earlier this summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. splurged £80million for defender Harry Maguire, who was also a Leicester star until the end of last season. However, right now, the Foxes are in a position to rebuff Manchester United – they are at third place in the Premier League table, behind leaders Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City.

United, meanwhile, are at a lowly 14th place with just ten points from nine matches (two wins, four draws, three defeats) – just two points above the relegation zone.

Earlier this month, Solskjaer had opened up on his transfer plans for the January transfer window.

“January is a difficult window, anyway,” the 46-year-old told Sky Sports. “But if there are players available and at the right price, I’m sure we will spend.”

“There might be some experienced players who can come in and help the younger players – that might be worth the money,” he concluded.

Quotes via Express.