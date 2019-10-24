Fans want Manchester United to sign UCL record breaker over Mario Mandzukic

Manchester United fans have demanded manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign RB Salzburg’s rising star Erling Haaland in January, instead of giving more of a preference to Juventus’ veteran Mario Mandzukic.

Haaland’s claim to fame has been the 21 goals which he scored across various competitions so far, in the ongoing 2019-2o season. Six of those goals came in the Champions League, including a hat-trick against Genk and a brace against Napoli.

The 19-year-old is also the only footballer in the history of the competition to score as many as six goals in his first three appearances. In the Austrian Bundesliga, his tally reads 15 goals in 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Mandzukic has been a target for Manchester United for a long time, and they are finally close to signing him next January. The Red Devils are currently devoid of a recognised No 9, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial adopting the role of wingers. The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist is also no longer a first-team player at Juventus, as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala are above him in the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri.

However, Haaland’s numbers have impressed thousands of Manchester United fans, and they want then club to sign him instead of the 33-year-old during the winter transfer window.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

@ChrisFletch_UK posted: “Haaland would be my choice for a new striker. I’m sick of hearing about “quick fix” Mandzukic. Get Haaland in as part of a long term plan FFS before his value goes crazy high…”

@OrohitO wrote: “I’d LOVE Haaland at @ManUtd. Proper potential player. Imagine him, Martial, Rashford and James.”

@Guttano tweeted: “Guys @ManUtd, tell Ed to sign Haaland! #mufc”

@DavidDarlinXC said: “Forget Harry Kane, we must sign Haaland #ManUtd”

@theriazosman posted: “Erling #Haaland just cannot stop scoring. This man is a goal machine! I hope you are seeing this @Mike_Phelan_1 @ManUtd. SIGN HIM UP!!”

Tweet excerpts via Daily Mail.