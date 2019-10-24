Juventus chief reveals talks ongoing with striker amid Manchester United interest

Manchester United look set to invest in a striker come the January transfer window, and one Juventus star has emerged as the prime target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the decision makers at Old Trafford.

That man is Mario Mandzukic, who is reportedly set to leave the Bianconeri and head to Manchester instead in January, and this rumour seems to be given more weight by Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici.

“We are talking to Mandzukic to find the best possible solution,” Paratici revealed to Sky Italia.

“We remain open to any scenario, so staying here or going elsewhere. We are discussing it to find the best solution for both parties.”

Despite the strong links, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to give any guarantees regarding which player would make it through the gates of Old Trafford in the next transfer window.

“If there are players available and at the right price, I’m sure we will spend.

“There might be some experienced players who can come in and help the younger players – that might be worth the money.

“So it depends on who is available. I’m not going to go down the route of bringing players in on big contracts and big fees if they’re not the right ones for the whole group and for the future.”