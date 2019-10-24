Reports: Real Madrid to battle with Manchester United for signing UCL record holder in January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are keen to sign Erling Braut Haaland from RB Salzburg in January – the 19-year-old striker is also a target for Manchester United.

Haaland has been brilliant so far this year, having scored 21 goals across various competitions only in the 2019-20 season. Six of those goals came in the Champions League, making him the only player ever to score at least six goals in his first three Champions League appearances.

And it is Don Balon that reports that Real Madrid’s manager Zinedine Zidane has insisted that the club should make a move to bring the Norwegian youngster to the Santiago Bernabeu in the January transfer window. Meanwhile, The Sun has claimed that Haaland’s current employers RB Salzburg have named an asking price of £50million for him.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have also expressed interest in the winger, as per reports from other sources.

The son of former Leeds United and Manchester City star Alfe Inge Haaland, Erling Haaland has already played under United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at his former club Molde. In a recent interview, he also revealed how Solskjaer has influenced his footballing career so far.

“He (Solskjaer) has had a huge impact on my life, both as a person and as a trainer.

“He won the Champions League and was an incredibly good player. He has taught me a lot.”

“I have dreamed of playing for the best clubs in the world my whole life, and I especially like English football,” Haaland told TV2.