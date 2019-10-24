Reports: Out-of-favour Real Madrid star to leave for Italy in January

According to reports, Serie A giants Inter Milan have opened talks with Real Madrid for signing Vinicius Jr. in January. The Brazilian attacker does not really form a part of manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans for Real Madrid right now – which is why they are considering his sale.

It is Don Balon that reports that Vinicius has since failed to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu, since his move from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2018. Zidane apparently does not trust the youngster enough to hand him a full-time role with the first team, and as a result, the player himself is keen to leave the club.

The report further claims that Inter Milan have expressed interest in him, while French side Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are also known to be keen on his development.

Inter Milan recently sold Ivan Perisic to Bayern Munich on a loan deal, but the move could be made permanent summer – in which case they might need someone to fill up the void that could be left by the Croatian.

PSG, meanwhile, are prone to losing Neymar and/or Mbappe at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season, which is why they will need to make a replacement signing as well.

At just 19 years of age, Vinicius does have enough time in hands to turn the tables on his ongoing run of poor fortune. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are yet to make a final decision regarding the player’s future, as per the Spanish news agency.