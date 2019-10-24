Reports: Real Madrid identify World Cup winner as key target for next summer

Real Madrid are reportedly close to agreeing to yet another deal with Chelsea – after signing Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard, Real Madrid are now ready to make a move for their midfielder N’Golo Kante.

This is according to Don Balon, who reports that Real Madrid have identified Kante as a potential replacement for Casemiro, their out-of-form defensive midfielder. Meanwhile, Kante is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now, and several teams including Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are keeping tabs on him, apart from Los Blancos themselves.

The 28-year-old Frenchman joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2016, after leading the Foxes to a memorable Premier League title win in the 2015-16 season. The midfielder cost Chelsea a reported transfer fee of €35.8million, but he proved himself worthy of the trust invested in him by helping Chelsea to the league title in 2016-17. With that, Kante also became one of the very few footballers to have won Premier League titles with two different teams.

In 2018, Kante also became the winner of the FIFA World Cup, as France lifted the trophy for the second time in history. He continues to be a vital part of Chelsea’s first team under Frank Lampard, but according to Don Balon, Real Madrid could come calling for him soon enough.