WATCH: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints that Manchester United want to sign Harry Kane

Manchester United are in desperate need for goals at the moment, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been directed to go and buy strikers in the January transfer window.

On a recent Sky Sports program with fellow pundits such as Jose Mourinho, Gary Neville and Graeme Souness, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane silenced the studio by revealing which player his former employers should sign in attack.

“Go and get Kane from Spurs, it’s easy,” Keane had said.

And when the question was put to Solskjaer ahead of United’s Europa League match against Partizan Belgrade, the Norwegian elaborated on whether he would sign the mercurial forward.

“Roy’s quite straightforward, isn’t he? For us, it’s working hard. Getting Anthony back is going to be a massive boost for us and I’m sure when Anthony comes back that’ll help Marcus (Rashford) as well,” Solskjaer revealed.

“With the forwards we’ve got, with the pace and the skills, I’m looking forward to the next few weeks.

“There aren’t many (Robert) Lewandowskis and Harry Kanes. They’re like (Alan) Shearer, (Ruud) Van Nistelrooy – fantastic goalscorers.

“Ours are different types of players, but I have to say I like someone who can finish half a chance and he does that. He’s one of the best, but he’s a Tottenham player.”

The possibility of signing Harry Kane from Spurs looks bleak considering the amount of money that would be needed to make the deal happen, but stranger things have happened in football.