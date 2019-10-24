Reports: Real Madrid identify Barcelona target as potential long-term Casemiro replacement

Real Madrid have identified Serie A side Brescia’s young midfielder Sandro Tonali as a potential replacement for their star midfielder Casemiro.

The 19-year-old is also being targetted by Barcelona as the Catalan giants believe he can be a good replacement for Sergio Busquets for the long term. Tonali recently made his debut for the Italian senior side and has been compared with the likes of Andrea Pirlo and Gennaro Gattuso in the past.

Madrid have also been looking to add reinforcements to their midfield but failed to add a world-class centre-mid in the summer transfer window which concluded last month. And even though Casemiro has a lot of football left in him and is only 27-years-old, Los Blancos do not want to lose out on a highly-talented youngster who can take the Brazilian’s place in the squad later, Don Balon reports.

Tonali had called him a mix of Pirlo and Gattuso after making his debut for the Azzurri recently. “It’s tough to pick one of those champions,” he told Rai Sport after being compared to Pirlo, Gattuso and Daniele De Rossi.

“Maybe a mix of all of them would be perfect. I guess there are similarities with Pirlo in a way but I also add a lot of grit in there, so maybe more Gattuso.”

The report claims that he will cost around €25 million but his price could skyrocket soon.