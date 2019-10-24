Reports: Manchester United sign Spanish wonderkid who scored 60 goals last season

According to reports, Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Mateo Mejia, the 16-year-old Spanish wonderkid who currently plays for Real Zaragoza. Last season alone, Mejia scored as many as 60 goals in competitive fixtures.

It is El Periodico De Aragon – a Spanish news agency – who claims that Manchester United and Zaragoza reached an agreement for the central midfielder in September, for a reported transfer fee that is not greater than €200,000.

Afterwards, Mejia joined the Red Devils in their U-18 side, but is yet to make an appearance in the U-18 Premier League, as per Transfermarkt.

El Periodica De Aragon further adds that Zaragoza first announced the deal on June 24, 2019, via an official statement that it had NOT reached an agreement with Manchester United for the young star. However, Mejia has been in Manchester since July 1 and later – during mid-August – the English club received authorization from UEFA to register the player and make his signing official.

Despite being just 16 years of age, Mejia has already proved himself to be a very talented goal-scorer, as the report claims that he found the net 60 times just in the last season alone.

It further adds that he is yet to make an appearance in the U-18 Premier League for United, because he is currently recovering from his second ankle injury of the season.