Reports: Luis Suarez chooses the player who should replace him at Barcelona

Luis Suarez’s time at Barcelona is slowly coming to an end as the striker isn’t getting any better with every week. As a result, the La Liga giants have already started looking at potential replacements.

The Uruguayan joined Barcelona from Liverpool in a deal believed to be around €80 million in 2014 and has been prolific for them all these years. In 257 appearances, he has scored 184 goals and given another 97 assists, stellar numbers by any standard.

However, with Suarez turning 33 in January next year and his powers diminishing, Barcelona have identified some players as his possible replacement. Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and Red Bull Salzburg’s teenage UCL sensation Erling Braut Haaland have emerged as the players the Catalan giants have shortlisted.

There have been reports that Lionel Messi has given the green light for Liverpool star Firmino’s transfer as well and wants the Brazilian on board. However, if latest reports from Don Balon are to be believed, Suarez himself has picked a centre forward whom he wants to take his place in the Barcelona line up.

And according to the report, it is Barcelona’s youth striker Abel Ruiz who the 32-year-old wants in his place at the club, depending on when he decides to move on. The 19-year-old Spanish forward has only made one senior appearance for the club so far but is expected to be promoted permanently to the first team in the near future.