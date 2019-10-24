Reports: Atletico Madrid to play spoilsport in Manchester United’s pursuit of potential Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United are set to face stiff challenge from Atletico Madrid for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Red Devils have been in the market for a top central midfielder for quite some time now. With Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini leaving the club in the two previous transfer windows, Nemanja Matic entering the twilight of his career and Paul Pogba supposedly on his way to Real Madrid next summer, United are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements.

They had identified the Bundesliga side’s 22-year-old star as a potential replacement for Pogba but are now set to face stiff challenge from Atletico Madrid, if reports from German outlet Express (via Diario AS) are to be believed. The likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest in the youngster which makes the transfer saga all the more interesting.

“I’ve been compared to [Patrick] Vieira and [Paul] Pogba – two more players I really respect and, in a way, see as role models. When I watch videos of them I think I’d like to play that way,” Zakaria had said in the past.

The report claims that he might be available for a sum of around €40m.