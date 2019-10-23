Reports: Barcelona asked to pay €200 Million to sign Luis Suarez replacement

Barcelona possess one of the world’s most fearsome attacking trio at the moment. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Antoine Griezmann head the frontline at present. However, with both Messi and Suarez ageing, the Blaugrana have begun looking for replacements. One such replacement will cost them €200 Million!

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will have to pay up to €200 Million if they wish to sign Inter Milan star, Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine striker arrived in Italy in the summer of 2018, with Inter acquiring him from Racing Club for just €24 Million.

Barcelona are said to be monitoring Martinez closely, who they see as the perfect replacement for Luis Suarez. Meanwhile, Inter Milan would not let go of their star striker without a fight but a fee ranging from €110 to €200 Million is bound to test their resolve.

Martinez has started the season well, as he heads the Nerazzurri frontline along with new signing, Romelu Lukaku. The youngster has scored five times in ten appearances across all competitions, bringing his overall to fourteen in forty-five. He has also become a regular for the Argentina senior team and has scored nine times in fifteen appearances.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Luis Suarez has also begun the season well, scoring seven goals in nine appearances.