Reports: Manchester City to challenge Real Madrid, Barcelona for Spanish star

Pep Guardiola brought in some new signings this season as he prepared to mount another title challenge. However, Manchester City still find themselves six points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. In order to strengthen his squad further, Guardiola is now eyeing move for a Real Madrid and Barcelona target.

According to a report from the Guardian, Manchester City are ready to challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona for the signing of Napoli star, Fabian Ruiz. The Spaniard moved to Italy from Real Betis for a reported fee of €30 Million in the summer of 2018 and has been in fine form since.

Manchester City are set to lose David Silva next summer with the Spanish star confirming as much himself. As a result, they have started identifying players to potentially replace the central midfielder, with Ruiz one of the names on the shortlist.

Meanwhile, Napoli owner, Aurelio de Laurentiis, warned off any possible suitors by placing an extremely high price tag on Ruiz.

“I paid €30m for Fabián and he’s a fantastic player. If some of the European top clubs were to offer €180m we can start talking about selling him,” he said earlier.

Both Manchester City and Barcelona strengthened their midfields this summer by signing Rodrigo and Frenkie de Jong, respectively. Real Madrid, however, chose to invest their funds in attack and defence.