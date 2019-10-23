Real Madrid spent huge sums of money to revitalize their squad this season. Los Blancos brought in six new players after a disastrous campaign, before selling or loaning the ‘deadwood’. However, the outgoings haven’t stopped just yet. Reports claim that one Premier League club had a £25 Million bid rejected for a midfielder.

According to a report by El Desmarque, via Daily Mail, Real Madrid have rejected a bid from Arsenal for on-loan star Dani Ceballos. The Gunners, as per the report, are attempting to sign the Spaniard after he impressed during the early stages of his one-year loan deal but have been thwarted in their attempts by Real.

The report states that Arsenal bid £25 Million for Ceballos – which Real Madrid rejected straightaway. However, Los Blancos could consider selling the young midfielder should the Gunners increase their bid to £30 Million.

The Madrid side sent Ceballos on loan to Arsenal this season with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, and Casemiro already fighting for a central midfield spot. The Spaniard, in turn, has impressed at the Emirates, with fans calling the Gunners to sign him permanently.

However, reports suggest that there is no buyout clause in Ceballos’s loan deal, which means that Arsenal would have to negotiate a permanent transfer separately. Real Madrid deployed the same tactic to the sale of Mateo Kovacic this summer, who had been sent to Chelsea for the 2018/19 season initially.