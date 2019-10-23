Chelsea FC have started the season on a positive note, under the mentorship of Frank Lampard. The Blues are fourth in the league, ahead of Arsenal, Tottenham, and Manchester United. The club, meanwhile, have identified two players who are not in their plans and their effective replacements, as well.

According to 90min, Chelsea FC and Frank Lampard have decided that neither Marcos Alonso nor Emerson are a part of their long-term plans. Instead, the club is now focused on replacing the pair with a set of new left-backs, once their transfer ban is lifted.

The Blues have labelled Ben Chilwell as a key target for the soon-to-be-vacant position. The Englishman is now an established starter for Leicester City and is also a regular for his national team. However, the Foxes’ reluctance to let go of Chilwell, combined with interest from several other top clubs, could require Chelsea to pay over-the-top fees for his services.

Meanwhile, the London outfit also has a back-up in mind, in case the hunt for Chilwell doesn’t end well. They are said to be looking at FC Basel’s Paraguayan left-back, Blas Riveros, who has made more than seventy appearances for the Swiss side, despite being just 21-years-old.

However, any move for either Chilwell or Riveros will have to wait until Chelsea’s FIFA-rendered transfer ban is lifted. The Blues have served half of their two-window ban and are said to be readying a war chest for next summer’s transfer window.