Liverpool legend says club interested in signing Manchester United key target

Liverpool chose to stay away from making any big additions to their squad this summer, a factor which is yet to impact the team. However, one former player says that the club are very interested in one Manchester United target and could move for him in the near future.

Former Liverpool star, Dietmar Hamann says that the club could get Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The Champions League winner reveals that he has heard of an interest from his former club in the England international and that they could race ahead of the rivals in the race to sign him.

“I have heard that Liverpool have a lot of interest. I can imagine they could become one of the biggest contenders this summer,” he said. (via Goal)

The ex-Red then gave further justification for his statement, saying that the Englishman would likely snub both Manchester United and City, and could be a perfect replacement for one of Liverpool’s front three.

“He’s from Manchester City and I don’t know if he would return to them again. It’s tricky with Manchester United as well when a player already played for the big rival.

“Sancho has no ​get-out clause, and if​ Dortmund​ say they want an astronomical amount, it​ will not happen.

“There are not many players to reinforce Liverpool’s attack at the moment. I don’t know if Sancho is such a player, but maybe if one of the three leaves, then Sancho would be perfect for the attack.”

While Liverpool may have shown intent in getting Sancho, as per Hamann, Manchester United are the ones with the closest links. The Red Devils even tried to set up a meeting with the player and the club over a possible move before this season but were turned down in their approach.