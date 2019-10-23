Reports: Real Madrid identify €50m-rated goalkeeper as potential Thibaut Courtois replacement

Thibaut Courtois’s time at Real Madrid hasn’t been a great one and only a year and a half into his time with Los Blancos, there are calls of signing of a potential replacement.

The Belgian arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea for a reported sum of €35 million ahead of the last season. However, his arrival has coincided with the club’s poor form and he is being blamed for their leaky defence.

Courtois has conceded as many as 60 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions for the club and has only been able to keep 13 clean sheets. Though manager Zinedine Zidane showed faith in him by letting Keylor Navas leave the club for Paris Saint-Germain, he has failed to repay the faith shown in him.

And after a series of sub-par performances, according to reports in El Dasmarque, Madrid are looking for possible replacements for the 27-year-old and have identified a goalkeeper as well. If Courtois fails to turn things around for himself, Los Blancos might move in for Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper Unai Simon.

The report claims that Simon has a release clause of €50 million and Madrid wouldn’t think twice before moving in for him if Courtois’s bad form continues. The 22-year-old Bilbao keeper has been impressive in La Liga and has kept four clean sheets, only second to the likes of Granada’s Rui Silva and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.