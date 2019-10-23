Reports: Antoine Griezmann trying to convince Chelsea superstar to join Barcelona next summer

Barcelona, after having signed Frenkie de Jong from Ajax in the summer transfer window are back in the market for another midfielder, if reports from Spain are to be believed.

Chelsea’s star midfielder N’Golo Kante is on their agenda now, according to reports from Don Balon and Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann is apparently trying to convince him for a move. The report claims that if the Blues fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the French midfielder might think about a move away from the club.

Barcelona have a decent crop of French players with the likes of Griezmann, Clement Lenglet, Jean Clair Todibo, Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele in their squad. And the former Atletico Madrid star is trying his best to convince Kante to join his aforementioned compatriots in Spain.

Kante is currently facing an injury issue and is set to miss Chelsea’s next UCL group stage clash against Ajax on Wednesday. Manager Frank Lampard revealed that the midfielder is back in training and will miss the encounter against the Dutch side. He added that there are still doubts over his availability for the weekend when the Blues face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

“N’Golo is training again but it’s not clear whether he will be fit for the weekend or not,” Lampard said in his pre-match conference.