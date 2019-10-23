Reports: Out of favour Real Madrid star wants loan move to Premier League in January transfer window

Real Madrid started the summer transfer window in fine fashion by announcing the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and the likes. However, their failure to get rid of deadwood meant they failed to add more firepower to their squad.

While Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez, two of the Real Madrid stars who looked set to be on their way out of the club, have had a decent start to the season and are getting much more game time than before, the situation with Isco remains the same. The Spaniard isn’t a big part of manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans and that shows in the minutes he has spent on the pitch so far this season.

The attacking midfielder has his eyes set on a spot in the Spain national team for next year’s UEFA Euro 2020 and thus wants a move away from the club to get more game time. According to reports in AS, the player and Real Madrid are open to a loan move away from the club.

Multiple reports have claimed that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are looking to get the Spaniard on board. But recent reports have emerged that Arsenal have entered the race as well and might move in for him in the January transfer window.