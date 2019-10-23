Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate lowers wage demands for Manchester United move in January

Manchester United haven’t had the best of starts to their 2019/20 seasons and are struggling to score freely, which is affecting their results adversely.

The Premier League giants allowed the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave the club in the summer transfer window and failed to replace them. With Anthony Martial spending considerable time on the sidelines and Marcus Rashford failing to cope up with the pressure being put on him, United are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

They have been linked with the likes of Juventus’s Mario Mandzukic, Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson and Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani. And according to wisepread reports, it’s the Juventus striker who is most likely to arrive at Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

And if reports from The Sun are to be believed, the Croatian is ready to lower his wage demands to complete his move to the Premier League giants. The report claims that the 33-year-old was previously demanding wages in the region of £300,000-a-week, however, his representatives have now agreed to lower their wage demands.

The Juventus striker is apparently ready to half his wages to £150,000-a-week in order to complete the move as he isn’t getting any game time under manager Maurizio Sarri.