Reports: Real Madrid prioritise move for PSG superstar and give up on Paul Pogba chase

Real Madrid were in desperate need of a world-class midfielder in the summer transfer window but failed in all of their attempts to sign one.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their agenda but the Premier League giants quoted a sum of €180 million for the Frenchman which Madrid couldn’t match. Los Blancos weren’t ready to shell out a huge amount, especially after having signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea for €100 million.

Florentino Perez and co. were forced to turn their attention towards other options and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek emerged as the two targets. But they failed to complete a deal for either of them in the summer.

And now according to reports in Spanish publication AS, Los Blancos will not prioritise Pogba move and will focus all their attention in bringin Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. President Florentino Perez is a big fan of the French youngster and believes he can get Real Madrid back on track.

Perez, as per the report, doesn’t want to waste money and effort in the January transfer window as he wants to focus all his resources in bringing Mbappe from Paris. Whether or not they’re successful in completing the transfer remains to be seen.