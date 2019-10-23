Reports: Real Madrid to part ways with out-of-favour star less than a year after signing him

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to offload Brahim Diaz in January, less than a year after his arrival from Manchester City.

This is according to Daily Mail, who reports that Real Madrid are strongly thinking about clearing out the deadwood and eliminating fringe players from their squad, before signing any new players. Earlier on Tuesday, the same reason was attributed to the club’s decision to put off the transfer of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur until next summer.

Meanwhile, Diaz’s time at the club so far was hampered by a hamstring injury. He has since recovered from the injury, but is yet to break into the first-team.

At the same time, AS reports that Real Madrid has informed the 20-year-old Spanish midfielder that he is free to leave them in January, after failing to make himself a part of manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former Manchester City youngster changed his agent last year and it is his father who represents him now. As per the report, it is still not certain as to whether he will choose to leave Los Blancos in January to develop his career elsewhere.