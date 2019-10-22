Reports: Why Real Madrid will not sign Christian Eriksen in January

According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid have decided to shelve their plans for signing Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen in January, because they want to offload some players before attempting to buy any new players.

In the recently concluded summer transfer window, Real Madrid spent almost €320million on new players and only a very few players left the club. As a result, their wage bill has increased phenomenally and it has taken a toll on their spending ability.

And now, according to AS, as reported by Sky Sports, Eriksen will not be signed by Real Madrid, unless they are able to part with a host of fringe players. Mariano Diaz – the forward who was signed last year as a potential replacement of Cristiano Ronaldo – and Isco are two names reportedly close to the exit door at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to the English news agency.

Meanwhile, Manchester legend Dimitar Berbatov opened up on whether joining Los Blancos is a good idea for Eriksen, who recently helped Tottenham reach their first-ever Champions League final.

“Real Madrid have a brilliant team and Eriksen needs to know that going there would represent a massive challenge,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“And yes, it’s true that some of them have been there for a while and are starting to get old but they still have a very strong side.”

“So he will need to ask himself if he’s ready to fight for his place because you can’t just go to Real Madrid and expect to play straight away,” he explained.