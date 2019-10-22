Reports: Barcelona identify key Manchester United target as replacement for out-of-favour star

Barcelona have identified Dinamo Zagreb’s young star Dani Olmo as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, according to reports from various sources. Olmo is a target for Manchester United.

Don Balon claims that Olmo, who is also a Barcelona youth product and a European U-21 Champion, is not only worthy of replacing the Frenchman at the Camp Nou, but he is also a much cheaper option compared to him. In the summer, Manchester United had bid €40million for him, but the offer was rejected by his current employers Dinamo Zagreb.

There were also talks of Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid trying to snap him up earlier this year, but after Zinedine Zidane’s return as their manager, the club chose to focus on more established players.

Olmo made 44 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb in the 2018-19 season, scoring 12 goals and assisting nine more. This season, he has scored five goals and provided five assists in just 11 appearances so far.

During September, the 21-year-old had also claimed that he wanted to leave Dinamo Zagreb, but the club prevented it by raising his asking price.

“I have nothing to hide – I wanted to leave Dinamo Zagreb. I wanted to move on and join a strong club in the five big leagues,” he told Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti.

“I thought this summer was the best time to leave. My price was too high. Not because I think I’m worthless, but because I play in the Croatian league, and the foreign clubs pay attention to this,” he further added, before concluding:

“Realistically, it’s difficult for a player in the Croatian league to reach this price.”