Reports: Barcelona star wants England move amidst Liverpool, Manchester City interest

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has expressed interest in moving to England, after reports of Liverpool’s and Manchester City’s interest in him started doing the rounds earlier this week.

This is according to Don Balon, who also reports that Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in bringing the out-of-favour Blaugrana ace to England. Both teams are keen to find replacements for some of their key attackers.

Real Madrid have targeted Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, while Barcelona are interested in Roberto Firmino. In the case of Manchester City, Bayern Munich have targeted Leroy Sane, while Real Madrid are keen to sign Gabriel Jesus.

Dembele is hence expected to slot right into both sides’ first-team, if he actually decides to leave Barcelona in January or during next summer.

Earlier last month, it was revealed that Lionel Messi himself told the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to “step up and be more professional” at Barcelona, after not-so-great stories about the former Borussia Dortmund star’s discipline, including time-keeping issues, started affecting the club as a whole.

“I believe he’s an impressive talent who can do whatever he wants,” Messi said in an interview with Sport. “He is very young and I think this year will be very important for him to make the step up that the whole of the Barcelona fanbase wants to see.”

“He needs to make that change to be more professional, to put that idea into his head, so he can be a success at Barcelona like he wants to be,” he added.