Reports: Real Madrid ready to exchange World Cup winner for Manchester City star

According to the latest reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to part ways with defender Raphael Varane next summer, if they can have Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus in exchange.

It is Don Balon that claims that agreements are already in place between Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, for a potential swap deal that involves both players. The transfer is most likely to take place just before the 2020-21 season, during the next summer transfer window.

For Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez, Varane is no longer a long-term signing at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the club is open to selling him, for younger players.

It is worth noticing that the Frenchman is just 26 years old now, and is still on the younger side – which is why Guardiola is interested in signing the centre-back if Los Blancos are no longer interested in keeping him.

Meanwhile, at the Etihad, Gabriel Jesus is yet to break into the first-team as a regular player, as Guardiola is interested to maintain him only as Sergio Aguero’s understudy right now.

The 22-year-old Brazilian is hence reportedly keen to leave them in search of more first-team chances, which Real Madrid have promised as they are seeking a replacing for the ageing Karim Benzema.