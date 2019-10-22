Reports: Barcelona star identified as key January target by Champions League finalists

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Barcelona’s Carles Alena in January, as per the reports from various sources.

It is Mundo Deportivo that claims that Tottenham are “very attentive” to Alena’s situation at the Camp Nou, after it was reported last month that the young midfielder is “fed up” of manager Ernesto Valverde.

He was also disappointed that Barcelona gave Frenkie de Jong his favourite No.21 shirt without asking, and had publicly slammed the club for doing so.

“I would have liked a message from the board because they promised him the shirt without warning me. They promised him it without telling me anything. I don’t feel good because I’ve always behaved well with the club, we have good communication. They just needed to drop me a message,” he had said.

Alena rose through the ranks at Barcelona as their youth player, before joining the Barcelona B team that plays in the Segunda division. Since the 2017-18 season, he has made regular appearances for the Blaugrana‘s first team as well.

He had also received lots of offers from various European clubs in the summer, but he was in favour of remaining with Barcelona and turned down all the other clubs.

Mundo Deportivo further adds that he is unlikely to do the same anymore, as he wants more first-team action. Apart from Spurs, La Liga side Real Betis are also believed to be keen on signing him on loan, and it is expected that the 21-year-old will make his final decision between both clubs, in January.