Reports: Real Madrid identify the one key target they will sign at all costs next summer

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid have already begun thinking about the transfers they need to make next summer. The La Liga giants have apparently zeroed in on Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Kylian Mbappe as the one key target they will sign before the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

AS reports, via Express, that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is least interested in signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United in January – nevertheless, he would still allow the transfer so as to keep under-pressure manager Zinedine Zidane happy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to the Spanish news agency, Perez actually wants Real Madrid’s transfer policy to be geared towards signing Mbappe next summer.

The rise of the 20-year-old over the past few years has been mind-blowing, to say the least – having netted 63 goals and provided 35 assists in 94 appearances for PSG so far, since joining them in 2017. In the 2018-19 season alone, he scored 39 goals and was finished second only to Lionel Messi in the race for the season’s European Golden Shoe.

In 2018, the Frenchman also won the World Cup with his national team at the age of 19, and he also scored a goal in the final – making him one of the youngest goal-scorers in the history of World Cup finals.