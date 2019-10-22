Reports: Real Madrid star all set for January move amidst Arsenal, Manchester City interest

According to reports, Real Madrid star Isco is keen to leave the club in January, as he has apparently fallen down the pecking order under their manager Zinedine Zidane. Rumour has it that the midfielder is a key target for Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Spanish news agency Sport has claimed that both Manchester City and Arsenal “are crazy” about signing Isco during the winter transfer window, as reported by Express.

The 27-year-old was already expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu during this summer, as City almost signed him – but then, a last-minute U-turn saw him remain with Real Madrid, but that has not helped him much during the 2019-20 season so far.

The midfielder has made only four appearances for the club so far this season – all of those were in the La Liga, and he is yet to mark his first appearance in the Champions League this season.

He was indeed named in the 21-man UCL squad that travelled to Galatasaray on Monday, but it remains to be seen whether he will make it among the final list of players who will actually play against the Turkish side on Tuesday.

Sport further adds that Isco is now desperate to win his place back in the Spanish national team ahead of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, and will hence look to find a solution in January.

If Real Madrid and Zidane cannot promise him more game time, he likely to leave for England during the upcoming winter transfer window.