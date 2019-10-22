Reports: Premier League giants considering move for new Juventus signing as replacement for outgoing star

Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United are all interested in getting Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen on board in the January transfer window.

The Spurs playmaker’s contract with the North London-based club is expiring after this season and he is not ready to sign an extension with them. As a result, the Premier League side want to offload Eriksen in the January window itself so as to get some transfer fee for their midfield star.

With both Real Madrid and Manchester United making the Denmark international their priority signing, Juventus are leaving no stone unturned to make sure they sign Eriksen over both European heavyweights. And if reports from Calciomercato are to be believed, they might be handed a boost as Tottenham Hotspur are seriously considering a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The 24-year-old Frenchman moved to Juventus on a free transfer in the summer but isn’t happy with the playing time he’s getting. As a result, he’s looking for greener pastures and Spurs could be an option if the parties involved agree on a swap deal. The report goes on to add that the Serie A giants are ready to think about the idea of letting one of their new recruits leave.