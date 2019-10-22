Reports: €150m-rated Manchester City star open to Real Madrid move as he grows restless under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne is growing restless at the club amid interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The Belgian is considered by many as one of the best Premier League players if not the best and he has proved his credentials time and again. Even though his time at City has been marred with injuries, he has managed 43 goals and 75 assists in 184 appearances across all competitions.

However, reports from Don Balon claim that De Bruyne is open to a move away from England in the summer and is growing restless under manager Pep Guardiola. The report goes on to add that Los Blancos are interested in the attacking midfielder, who will cost at least €150 million in the current transfer market.

The 28-year-old joined City from Wolfsburg back in 2015 for €75 million and has helped City to two Premier League titles. Though he missed most of the last season due to injury, he has started the 2019/20 season with a bang and has already scored two goals and provided eight assists in the league so far.

Guardiola considers him one of the most important players in the side and it would be interesting to see if Real Madrid shell out as many as €150 million for the Belgian in the summer transfer window.