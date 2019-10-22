The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are keen to replace Karim Benzema with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, before appointing Jose Mourinho as their new manager in January.

This is according to Don Balon, who reports that Mourinho had never favoured the French striker during his previous stint as their boss between 2010 and 2013. The Spanish news agency further claims that “The Special One” is likely not to favour him this again, as he apparently wants someone who is a goal poacher – and not a target man like Benzema – at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane is someone who has proved his mettle and goal-scoring ability at Tottenham over the past few seasons, and the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager apparently feels that he would be a great fit at Real Madrid.

Don Balon further adds that the North London outfit have named an asking price of €170million for their star player, and Los Blancos are looking to reduce the transfer fee by offering Gareth Bale in exchange.

Bale himself has been looking for a way out from Real Madrid amidst rumours that Mourinho may not favour him either, once he replaces Zinedine Zidane as the club’s new manager.