Reports: Barcelona star informs Lionel Messi that he will leave for Italy in January

Various sources have reported that Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic has apparently informed Lionel Messi that he will leave the club in January – with his likely destination being Italy, where several Serie A teams are interested in him.

Don Balon claims that Rakitic had a chat with Messi after Barcelona’s most recent La Liga against Eibar this weekend. The Croatian was only used as a substitute by manager Ernesto Valverde, and that further strengthens the claims made by Sport a couple of weeks ago – that the club’s management is steadily losing their trust in him, amidst his difficulty in regaining his lost form.

Rakitic joined the Blaugrana from Sevilla in 2014, for €18million. Since then, he has made 274 appearances for the club across various competitions, and has also recorded 34 goals and 37 assists.

The 31-year-old has also won one Champions League, four La Liga titles, four Spanish Cups, three Spanish Super Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups with Barcelona.

Sport had also claimed that Barcelona ready to offload the midfielder to any club that is interested in him, provided they are ready to pay at least €40million for him. AC Milan, Inter Milan and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus are the top three Italian teams who have already expressed in him, as per reports from multiple sources.