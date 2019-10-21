Reports: Barcelona legend close to being named as Ernesto Valverde’s replacement

According to reports, Ernesto Valverde is close to getting replaced at Barcelona, with club legend Ronald Koeman set to be named as the new manager soon.

Don Balon reports that Koeman will replace Valverde before the end of 2019, as the club’s representatives are growing all the more impatient with him, with each passing game.

Meanwhile, it has also been understood that Koeman – who currently serves as the head coach of the Netherlands national team – has a clause in his contract that allows him to join the Catalans after the conclusion of the upcoming UEFA Euro Cup in 2020.

Nico-Jan Hoogma, the sporting director of the Dutch Football Federation (KNVB), revealed in a recent interview with Fox Sports that the ex-Barcelona defender can be hired by the club after the Euro Cup, provided they pay a small fee to the KNVB.

“Agreements were reached in this regard [for Koeman to leave], but [teams] would have to pay to do so,” Hoogma explained, without stating how much it would cost to terminate Koeman’s contract.

“The success of the Dutch national team can help him, but I hope we finish this process and work together until the World Cup in Qatar,” he further added.

“I hope we can work together for a long time because I think it’s going very well. But Ronald [Koeman] has always indicated that he wants to be a coach at Barcelona one day, so we’ll see what happens,” Hoogma concluded.