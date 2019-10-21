Reports: Sergio Ramos among 7 Real Madrid stars to be sold by Jose Mourinho after returning to club

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Jose Mourinho plans to sell as many as seven Real Madrid stars – including Sergio Ramos – once he returns to the club as Zinedine Zidane’s replacement.

This is according to Don Balon, who has reported that Ramos, along with Marcelo. Thibaut Courtois, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Isco and Karim Benzema, all have insecure futures at the Santiago Bernabeu if “The Special One” returns as manager.

The Spanish news agency claims that Ramos is likely to be offloaded to China or the USA, as the Chinese Super League (CSL) and the Major League Soccer (MLS) are both good platforms for the veteran Spanish international to spend the final few years of his footballing career. Marcelo, meanwhile, has already indicated that he would be keen to join Cristiano Ronaldo – who is one of his closest friends – at Juventus, once his Real Madrid career reached a full-stop.

Isco is being targeted by Manchester City, while their local rivals Manchester United have expressed interest in Toni Kroos. The winner of the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, Luka Modric, is tipped to move to his former club Tottenham Hotspur, whereas Karim Benzema is expected to head back to his home country of France after spending more than a decade of his time at Real Madrid.

As of right now, Thibaut Courtois has no clubs interested in him, but that will not deter Mourinho from offloading him, as per Don Balon. The report further adds that he will be replaced by the beginning of the 2020-21 season.