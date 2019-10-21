Reports: Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer eyed by surprise Serie A side as MLS season approaches end

The 2019 Major League Soccer season is in its final stretch with just eight teams left to compete for the trophy. Among those teams is Zlatan Ibrahimovic-led LA Galaxy, who are hoping to end the season on a high. However, one surprising Serie A side is considering taking their star man away from them after the season ends.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being eyed for a transfer by Serie A side Bologna. As per a report by Corriere dello Sport, the Italian outfit is looking to offer the former Barcelona star a six-month contract, once the current MLS season comes to a close.

Recently speaking, the striker himself spoke on Bologna’s interest, saying that he has gotten a call recently from the manager, Sinisa Mihajlovic.

“Mihajlovic is a friend, so if I were to choose Bologna, it’d be just for him,” said Zlatan recently. (via Daily Mail)

“We have spoken recently. He told me: ‘Zlatan, here the others would run for you. All you need to do is stay up there and put the ball in the net’.”

“I thank him, but it’s probably unlikely to happen. If I change my mind, then I’ll call him straight away, especially because I could still get 20 goals in Serie A.”

Meanwhile, the Swede dropped further mysterious hints about his future, while also stating that he respects his contract with the club.

“There are no other thoughts, I respect my contract. If I leave you will have less to write about,” he said.

“If I stay you will still have something to write about. Let’s see what happens. But let’s focus on the play-off. I think [my future] is not the right thing to discuss.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and LA Galaxy will face rivals Los Angeles FC in the MLS play-offs conference semi-finals.