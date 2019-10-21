Reports: Real Madrid identify two Manchester United targets as key signings for next summer

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid have eyed summer moves for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and RB Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland – both players are key targets for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United as well.

It is The Guardian that reports that Sancho and Haaland have emerged targets for Real Madrid, as their President Florentino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane wants to replace the likes of Gareth Bale, Isco, Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Jr., as claimed by various sources. Both Sancho and Haaland have impressed well for their respective clubs in recent times.

Speaking of Sancho, the England star moved from Manchester City to Dortmund in 2017 for €7.84million, and since then has racked up 18 goals and 30 assists in just 66 appearances for them. In the 2018-19 season alone, he recorded 13 goals and 19 assists across 43 appearances.

He looks to be in great touch in the ongoing 2019-20 season, having scored 4 goals and provided 7 assists in just 11 matches so far.

Haaland, meanwhile, is proving himself to be a great goal-scorer despite being just 19 years old right now. He has already netted 18 times and also provided 5 assists in just 12 games so far this season.

The son of former footballer Alf-Inge Haaland, the pacy forward announced himself in the 2019-20 Champions League with a sensational hat-trick against KRC Genk, before scoring another UCL goal against defending champions Liverpool a couple of weeks later.