Reports: Chelsea identify Serie A midfielder as key target for next summer’s spending spree

Chelsea have begun the season well under new boss Frank Lampard. The Blues were unable to sign any new players, however, after being placed under a transfer ban. Nevertheless, reports claim that they are preparing for a spending spree next summer and have added one Ukraine international to their list of targets.

According to a report by Express, Chelsea have added Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi to their list of targets for next summer. The 26-year-old joined Serie A overachievers Atalanta BC this summer and has since played eight times for them, earning rave reviews in the process.

It is reported that Malinovskyi was watched by Chelsea great Claude Makelele, who joined the club in a backroom role this summer. Makelele was impressed by the midfielder while on international duty and has since given a glowing report of his exploits to the club.

Nevertheless, Chelsea will have to wait until the summer of 2020 if they are to sign the central midfielder. The Blues were put under a two-window transfer ban by FIFA for breaching rules regarding the transfers of minors. They have already served half of their punishment, with the remaining half set to be carried during the 2020 January window.

Despite not being able to sign any new players this summer, Frank Lampard’s men sit fourth in the league table, having played one more game than fifth-placed Arsenal. They next face a tricky trip to Ajax in the UEFA Champions League before visiting Burnley in the Premier League.