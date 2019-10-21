According to reports, Jose Mourinho has been contacted by Real Madrid as they are interested in appointing him as their manager once again. Madrid’s poor start to the season under current boss Zinedine Zidane seems to have acted as the cause for this, and the Frenchman is reportedly close to getting replaced.

El Chiriguito TV reports, via SportsMole, that Real Madrid have “made contact” with Mourinho to ask whether the Portuguese is interested in a second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are currently placed second in the La Liga table with 18 points from nine matches (five wins, three draws, one defeat) – just one point behind leaders Barcelona – and that might make it seem that things are, after all, not that bad at the club.

However, a closer look at their results, including Champions League matches, will reveal that not everything is as great as it seems initially.

In La Liga, their wins were against Celta Vigo, Levanta, Sevilla, Osasuna and Granada – meanwhile, they also drew against Real Valladolid, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, before losing to Real Mallorca. In the Champions League, Los Blancos are yet to script a win this season, after having gone down by 3-0 against Paris Saint Germain before suffering a draw against Club Brugge.

Zidane is not really enjoying his time at the Bernabeu and of late, he has also started developing issues with some of the team members.

According to SportsMole, due to all the above-mentioned reasons, the club’s management apparently believes that it is right to bring back Mourinho, to restore the team back to its winning ways.