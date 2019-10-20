Reports: Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to sign two Brazil stars, before joining them in January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Jose Mourinho has agreed to return to Real Madrid in January – albeit on one condition: the La Liga giants should sign two players, Fabinho from Liverpool and Richarlison from Everton.

It is Don Balon that reports that Mourinho has demanded Real Madrid the signing of both players in January, ahead of his very own appointment as their manager.

It is also worth noticing that the former Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter Milan manager has apparently snubbed some of the top high-profile names in Los Blancos‘ wishlist at the moment, including Paul Pogba who he managed at the Old Trafford until 2018 December.

Fabinho has been one of Liverpool’s best midfielders in the past couple of seasons, having joined them from AS Monaco in 2018 for a reported transfer fee of €45million. The Brazilian played a key role in Liverpool’s Champions League-winning run in the 2018-19 season.

Richarlison, meanwhile, joined Everton from Watford – also in 2018 – for a reported transfer fee of €39.2million. The forward broke the Toffees‘ transfer fee record while joining, and since then, has recorded 17 goals and 3 assists in 48 appearances for them.

Mourinho meanwhile, used to be Manchester United’s manager until December 2018 as mentioned earlier – and he was sacked from his role after an upsetting 3-1 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Since then, he has remained without a club – but that could change soon if Real Madrid signs both Richarlison and Fabinho as per his demands.