Ed Woodward explains why Manchester United did not sign Bruno Fernandes this summer

Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has explained why the club did not sign Bruno Fernandes in the recently-concluded summer transfer window. In case you did not know, the Sporting CP star was the subject of huge interest from the Red Devils.

Express reports that despite the interest in the midfielder, United were never wholly committed to signing him – and now. Woodward’s own words reveal the truth about all the speculation that surrounded him.

Speaking to United We Stand, he said: “We’re usually after three players every transfer window, so we might be talking to nine in reality.”

“What you are referring to in the original question does happen, but it’s less likely to happen give our closed-door approach to recruitment targets.”

“But it does exist and we have to be wary of that [players using the club interested in them, to get new deals].

“Sometimes, the amount of time a player or his agent invests into discussions, meetings and contracts shows that there is an interest.”

“If it was only a flippant interest then they could go and put a fake story then go to a club president and go say ‘Look at who is in for me.’ That happens all the time as well.”

“What sometimes also happens is that we do have a player in an agreed position, but his club refuse to sell and, because the club refuse to sell, the player then uses that to get a new contract,” he further explained.

“From our perspective, we have to try and see through it and make sure that the club is not being used.”

“We don’t waste time, we’re more robust,” Woodward concluded.