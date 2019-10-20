Reports: Ex-Real Madrid star keen to mend relationship with Zidane, wants to return next summer

Former Real Madrid star Marcos Llorente is reportedly keen on mending his relationship with Zinedine Zidane, after transferring to Atletico Madrid earlier this summer.

It is Don Balon that reports that Llorente is interested to move back to Real Madrid now – after it seemingly dawned to him that he made a rash decision when he moved to Atletico Madrid during July, for a reported transfer fee of €30million. Since the switch, the central midfielder has been unable to find form – and despite having already made as many as seven appearances in La Liga this season for Los Rojiblancos, he is yet to record a single goal or assist.

“I was a child who, like so many others, dreamed of playing football,” Llorente had written on Twitter as he left Los Blancos this summer.

“I grew up and started dreaming about playing at Real Madrid. I learned and put everything aside to do it and my dream was fulfilled.

“But you can never stop working, no matter how much you succeed, nor stop dreaming, no matter how much some dreams come true.

“Today I leave Real Madrid, which has been my home since I was 14 years old. I leave with no regrets,” he had explained.

But now, it looks as if the “regrets” have finally kicked in, as per Don Balon‘s report. The Spanish publication also claims that he will try his best to return to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.